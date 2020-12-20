Doris D. Duenas, of Inarajan, died on Dec. 4 at the age of 63. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m., via Zoom, please contact family for login. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon on Dec. 22 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

