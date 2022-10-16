Doris Glenda Reyes Estrada, familian Maria Catmelo, formerly of Hågat, recently of Dededo, died Oct. 3 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Interment services will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at Vicente Limtiaco (Tiguac) Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

