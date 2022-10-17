Doris Glenda Reyes Estrada, Familian Maria Catmelo, formerly of Hågat, recently of Dededo, died October 3 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. October 20 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Internment services will be held at 10 a.m. October 21 at Vicente Limtiaco (Tiguac) Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

