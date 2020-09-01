Doris Jane S.N. Aguon Aflleje, also known as “Dolly/Momma Doll/Momma," familian Tiyu/Sapåtos, of NCS, Dededo formally of Maimai, Chalan Pågo, died on Aug. 13 at the age of 74. A private memorial service will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park. Livestream viewing will be available for family and friends.
