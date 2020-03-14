Doris June Lujan Mendoza, known as “Doe Doe," of Afame, Sinajana, died March 8 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention and rosary are being held at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana: 5 p.m. Mass and 7:30 p.m. rosary on Saturday, March 14; 10:30 a.m. Mass and 7:30 p.m. rosary on Sunday, March 15; 7 p.m. Mass followed by rosary on Monday, March 16. Memorial service will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
