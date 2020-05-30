Doris Katherine Carriaga Charfauros, also known as “Mama” and “Grandma Big House," familian Orong (Quintanilla family), of Mangilao, died May 27 at the age of 68. Rosary is being streamed live on Facebook each evening at 7 p.m. A private family funeral service will be held June 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

