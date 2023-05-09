Doris “Laling” Mantanona Obamos Baza, of Barrigada, originally from Cha’ot, Sinajana, passed away May 2 at the age of 64 years. Public viewing and condolences will be held from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. May 12 at the Agana Heights Seventh Day Adventist Church. Burial service to follow at the Guam Veteran’s Cemetery, Piti.

