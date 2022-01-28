Doris Marie Chargualaf Agustin, of Inalåhan, died Jan. 9 at the age of 64. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday (no Mass Thursday), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan. Interment service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

