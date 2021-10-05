Doris Teresita Flores Lujan, of Inalåhan, died on Sept. 22 at the age of 74. Viewing and last respects will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries