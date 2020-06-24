Dorothea Pangelinan Pereda, also known as “Dorothy," familian Gollo, of Sinajana, died June 20 at the age of 81. Nightly rosary is being said at 7:30 p.m. at 294 Calle Angel Flores Street, Sinajana. A memorial service will be held from 4-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
