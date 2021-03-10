Dorothea Zita Leon Guerrero Jesus, also known as "Doring," "Doreen," "Mama" and "Nina Doring," of Chalan Pago, died recently at the age of 68. Mass of intention is being offered March 14-22 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago, at 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

