Dorothy “Do”/“Dot”/“Doris” Imaizumi San Nicolas, of Sinajana, passed away July 5 at the age of 71 years. Mass of Intention will be said 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Saint. Jude Thaddeus Church, Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. July 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. and Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

