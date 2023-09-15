Dorothy "Doring" L. Willsey, of Mangilao, passed away Sept. 11 at the age of 89. Nightly Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at 121 Southern Cross Lane, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

