Dorothy Lynn Mesa, formerly of Agana Heights, died Sept. 11 at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Agana Heights. Interment service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

