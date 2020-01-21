Dorothy "Auntie Dot" Nauta Nance Herrera, formerly of Piti, of Agat, died Jan. 9 at the age of 74. Mass is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays, 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday, at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Piti church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Private cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Windward Hills.

