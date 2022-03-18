Dorothy "Doring" Pablo Topasna, familian Kakarote, of Dededo, died March 14 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. Thursday; 6:30 a.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. April 1 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

