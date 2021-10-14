Dr. Matilda Kallingal, of Barrigada, died on Oct. 11 at the age of 79. Last respects will be from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Oct. 25 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada. Private cremation will follow.

Tags

Load entries