Draden Cole Charfauros Calderon, of Yona, passed away May 1 at the age of 1 month and 25 days. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.–noon June 20 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Interment to follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

