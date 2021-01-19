Duane Lance Chargualaf, also known as “Duane Doma,” of Merizo, died on Jan. 10 at the age of 45. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Church in Merizo, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
