Duane Leonard Quintanilla, fondly called "DJ Dr. D," of Piti, died Sunday, Sept. 12, at the age of 60. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti, except Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
