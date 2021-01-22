Duc Ba Vu, also known as "Tony," of Mongmong, died Dec. 29, 2020, at the age of 51. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 8 a.m. Jan. 22 at Our Lady of the Waters Church in Mongmong, followed by public viewing at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of monetary and floral donations, the family wishes for your continued prayers to include the health and safety of all and healing of our world. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines in the use of face masks and social distancing.
