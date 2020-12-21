Duc Chung Dao, of Tamuning, died Dec. 11 at the age of 69. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 27 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Tell me why my orders are not being followed'
- Man arrested for allegedly molesting teen
- $80M of cocaine washes up on Marshall Islands
- Guam man wanted in California
- $800 per person aid set for a vote
- Guam senators unanimously approve economic relief legislation
- Driver charged after 'ice' discovery in car
- Ex-fire captain arrested on sexual assault charges
- Man wanted in Tamuning attack
- Social gathering increased to 10 people; governor adjusts other restrictions
Images
Videos
We have just a few days before we gather around for Christmas Day 2020. Read more
That's Life
- Helen Middlebrooke
Our decade-old Christmas tree has seen better days. Read more
- Anthony Lamorena
As the dust has settled in the aftermath of this year’s elections, a surprising idea is gaining steam on Guam. For years, Guam legislators hav… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In