Dulce Tabonares Rodriguez, of Yigo, died Feb. 23 at the age of 59. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7:30 p.m. at the Rodriguez residence via Zoom. *Meeting ID: 295 195 1693 / Passcode: lovedulce. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

