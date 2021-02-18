Dulcelen Cruz Tydingco, familian Tipuang/Andai, of Astumbo, Dededo, died on Feb. 6 at age 49. Mass is offered at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Tamuning, followed by rosary at 7 p.m. at her residence. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 26 at San Agustin's Funeral Home on Adrian Sanchez Street, Harmon. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas. A private cremation will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man who tried to remove solar light fixture from Dededo home arrested
- Pandemic aid 'expected to pass'
- 'I can't do this to myself anymore'
- Police investigate street shooting
- Governor may lift more restrictions Feb. 19
- Five people injured when car crashes in front of middle school: 'That car was barreling toward us'
- Federal defendant on home detention after admitting drug use
- Cruz: I stand here strong, still sober!
- Former airport police officer seeks to get rehired
- Ex-soldier cleared of rape charges
Images
Videos
Case after case, the narrative doesn't get old: A parent who deals methamphetamine or other hard drugs pleads guilty after they get caught —an… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
In the last five years, I have discussed the need to exempt high school and college students from jury duty. In the 35th Guam Legislature, Sen… Read more
- By Dr. Ellen Bez
This past year our country has experienced a deadly pandemic, civil unrest, destructive protests and a violent insurrection. As a result, acro… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In