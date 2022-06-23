Durrell Clifton James Fournier, of Yigo, died May 24 at the age of 33. Private cremation services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Memorial service will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 23 at Yigo Baptist Church. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

