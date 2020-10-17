Dwayne De Shun Traylor, of Detroit, Michigan, died April 25 at the age of 54. Last respects will be held from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Livestream, (adasmortuary.com) will also be available from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Private cremation will follow.

