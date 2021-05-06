Dylan James Gogue Leon Guerrero, of Dededo, died on May 2, at the age of 21. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. daily at 125 Biradan Sasata, Dededo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. May 13 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

