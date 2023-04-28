Earl Eugene Miller, Jr., passed away March 30 at the age of 70. Memorial Service is being held from 2-4 p.m. April 29 followed by Interment services at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Earl Eugene Miller, Jr.
Vanessa Wills
