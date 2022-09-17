Earvin “Earv” P. Santa Maria, of Dededo, died Aug. 12 at the age of 43. Nightly rosary is being said after 6 p.m. Mass until Aug. 19 (lower level) and after 5 p.m. Mass on Aug. 20 (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

