Eddie Boy William Crisostomo, known as “EDawg," of Talo'fo'fo', died March 29 at the age of 23. Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. April 20 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo'. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Ipan, Talo'fo'fo'.

