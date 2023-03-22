Eddie Concepcion Muna, Familian Agaga & Tali, of Dededo, died March 17 at the age of 56 years old. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday both followed by rosary at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo. Last respects will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. March 28 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level). Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.
Eddie Concepcion Muna
