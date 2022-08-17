Eddie Ignacio Camacho Mafnas, of Talo'fo'fo', died August 1 at the age of 32. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11:30 a.m. August 26 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

