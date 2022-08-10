Eddie John Mafnas, of Latte Heights-Mangilao, died August 4 at the age of 57. Rosary is being prayed at 6:30 p.m. daily, ending on August 12 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church-Lower Level. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 - 11:30 a.m. August 18 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills-Yona. Interment services are to be held at 1 p.m. at Vicente A. Limtiaco "Tiguac" Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

