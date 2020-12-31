Eddie Nerpio Dela Cruz, of Chalan Pago, died on Dec. 26 at the age of 96. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Rate your level of optimism for 2021
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Girl, 7, found safe
- CHamoru ancestry linked to the Philippines, Taiwan
- Man accused of molesting teen girl
- Delegate, wife sue DRT over tax issue
- Man charged in Mongmong drug raid makes bail
- Former MMA fighter among defendants named in drug-related indictments
- Man arrested in assault involving metal pipe
- Trump signs $900B pandemic aid with Guam benefits intact
- Search launched for missing 7-year-old girl in Yigo
- $600 aid, jobless benefits now law
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- +3
The pandemic has been challenging for nonprofits that have taken on the responsibility of feeding the hungry, giving to children in need, help… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
I am going to talk about the Guam Constitution and commonwealth a lot in the coming year. We have a new year ahead and I have a very strong fe… Read more
- Dr. Edison Manoloto
Editor's note: These are excerpts of Dr. Edison Manoloto's keynote address Sunday at the University of Guam's Fall 2020 commencement ceremony.… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In