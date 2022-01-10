Eddie T. Aguero Jr. of Yigo, died Dec. 16 at the age of 55. Rosary is being said nightly at 8 p.m. via Facebook Live: https://msngr.com/prxvatopqhel and will end on Jan. 9. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Togcha, Yona.
