Edgardo Janies Olkeriil, also known as "Ed/Oki", of Dededo, died Sept. 6 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, or Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- CMS report finds GMH failures in 2 deaths
- FEMA OKs partial funding for $400 weekly lost wages
- 2 deaths, 53 workers test positive
- $4.2M in tax refunds for early February filers
- Governor extends stay-at-home order to Sept. 18; digital contact tracing app unveiled
- Case: 3 boys molested
- $1.5M in federal aid checks processed, mailed
- Harmon restaurant shut down due to rodent infestation
- Mayor Salas: 'I really miss my daughter'
- 2 more deaths; both tested positive for COVID-19 and had other health issues
Images
Videos
We are in a continued stay-at-home order once again – through Sept. 18. Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNInch
Over the last 24 years, I have spent a lot of time studying how voters on Guam mark their ballots. I became interested in this while serving o… Read more
- By Dr. Ramel Carlos
Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part letter. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In