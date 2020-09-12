Edgardo Janies Olkeriil, also known as "Ed/Oki", of Dededo, died Sept. 6 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, or Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

