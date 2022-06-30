Edina “Dee”/“Ding” Marie Duenas, of Latte Heights, Mangilao, died June 26 at the age of 38. Rosary is prayed at 7 p.m. each evening at 166 Gardenia Street, Latte Heights, Mangilao until July 4. Last respects will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. July 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home  in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

