Edith Tomoe Ige, of Liguan Terrace, Dededo, died Dec. 27 at the age of 93. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 20, 2022, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

