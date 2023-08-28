Editha “Edith"/"Eding” Lagpacan Padaong Merto, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 6 in the Philippines, at the age of 81. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 6 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by Interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries