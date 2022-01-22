Edito B. Cauilan Jr., of Dededo, died Jan. 13 at the age of 61. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at 255 J Chalan Acho Nonnak, Dededo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

