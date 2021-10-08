Edmund Michael Quitugua, also known as “Mike," familian Dungat/Eulogio/Aliak, of Yigo, died Oct. 2 at the age of 52. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St., entrance to Guam Memorial Park, in Leyang, Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at 12:30 p.m. Private cremation will follow. Public health guidelines regarding use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.
