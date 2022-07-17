Edna “Auntie Edna"/"Mama Edna” E. Langub, of Hågat and Dededo, died July 3 at the age of 87 in San Antonio, Texas. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at Agat Community Church, followed by a funeral service. Interment will be at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
