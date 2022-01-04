Edna Flores Acosta, of Cañada, Barrigada, died Dec. 19, 2021 at the age of 71. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. 

