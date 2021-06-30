Edna Taitague Paulino

Edna Taitague Paulino

Edna Taitague Paulino, of Malojloj, died on June 25 at the age of 93. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m., at the family residence in Malojloj. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on July 9 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries