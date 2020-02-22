Eduardo Aguilon Antonio, of Maite, died Feb. 20 at the age of 72. Mass will be held at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church (Mongmong church): 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Mass will be at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

