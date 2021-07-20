Eduardo Laguana Fejarang, also known as “Hammer (Ed),” familian Gadi/Undo, of Dededo, and formerly of Barrigada, died July 6 in Washington state at the age of 80. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. July 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the Barrigada church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

