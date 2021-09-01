Eduardo M. Garcia, of Mongmong-Toto-Maite, died on Aug. 28 at the age of 60. Viewing and last respects will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

