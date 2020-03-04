Eduardo Q. Canales died Feb. 25 at the age of 72. Rosary is being held nightly after 6 p.m. Mass at Santa Barbara church, lower level. Last day for rosary will be Wednesday, March 4. Family viewing will be held from 10 a.m.-noon March 5 at Our Lady Of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Viewing will be held at 11:30 a.m. on March 6 at the Dededo church, lower level. Mass will be at noon with burial services to follow at Our Lady Of Peace, Windward Hills, Yona.

