Eduardo "Eddie" Reyes Gianan, of Tamuning, died March 6 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon March 21 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Private cremation service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Applications for $300 gas money to open next week
- Suspect fatally shot at gas station
- Man who got 'scared,' left fatal crash site charged
- GPD arrests officer trainee after man files counter-complaint
- Japan-based Onward Holdings exiting Guam hotel business
- UPDATE: Officials have identified suspect killed in officer-involved shooting; name not yet released
- Traffic stop results in arrest of couple on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs
- School burglary suspect fled but dropped his ID, captured
- GPD investigating death of child
- Potential candidates for 15 senatorial seats exceed 30
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- Dan Ho
If the experts and altruists had their ways, we’d all be flogging ourselves over destroying the earth. But pay no heed to these people and hea… Read more
- Ken Leon-Guerrero
I testified against Bill 220-36, the war reparations bill that wants to rob the future of our children to pay for the wrongs of the past, forg… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In