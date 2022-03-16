Eduardo "Eddie" Reyes Gianan, of Tamuning, died March 6 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon March 21 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Private cremation service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

