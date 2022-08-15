Eduardo Salas Terlaje, of Yoña, died August 11 at the age of 87. There will be daily masses at 7 a.m. (except Thursday) and a daily rosary at 6:30 p.m. until the final rosary at 5:30 p.m. and mass at 6 p.m. on August 19 at St. Francis Church in Yoña. Last respects and public viewing will be from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. August 24 at Father Dueñas School Chapel in Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. August 25 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yoña. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

